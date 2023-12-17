Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 598 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

