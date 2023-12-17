Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

