Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
