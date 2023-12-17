Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

