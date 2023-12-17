49,309 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

