Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

