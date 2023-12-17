Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.