D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

