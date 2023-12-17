Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $617.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.29 and its 200 day moving average is $509.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

