iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.