Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,644 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

