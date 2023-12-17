iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $475.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

