Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 530,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 958.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 21,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 12,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.