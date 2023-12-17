Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.