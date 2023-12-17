MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $303,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

