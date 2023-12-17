Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.