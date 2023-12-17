Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

