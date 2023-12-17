Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

