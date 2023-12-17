United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

