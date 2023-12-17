Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 156,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after buying an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

