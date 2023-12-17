Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $227.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

