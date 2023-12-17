Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.84.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

