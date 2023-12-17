Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

