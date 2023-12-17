Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $441.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.28 and its 200-day moving average is $445.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

