Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $500.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $508.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.