Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,912,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.