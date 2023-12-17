Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

