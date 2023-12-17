Cypress Financial Planning LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

