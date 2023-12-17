SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 5.8% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $248.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day moving average of $222.38.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.