Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $172.88 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

