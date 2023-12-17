Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 300 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.