Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.10. Remedent shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Remedent Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

