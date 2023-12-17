D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 135,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

