D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $325.43 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.18.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.50.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

