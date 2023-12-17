iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lowered by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $833,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $434,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,531.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,407,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,550. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

