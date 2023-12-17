Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $41.07. 11,128,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,968,754. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.