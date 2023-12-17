iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.04. 907,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,191. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.