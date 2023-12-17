C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

