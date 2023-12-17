StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

