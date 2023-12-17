Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

