Sinecera Capital LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

