Sinecera Capital LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 511.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,082 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 9.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,635,000 after acquiring an additional 684,060 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $28,573,000. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.