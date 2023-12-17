Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,850 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

