First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 255 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $74.89 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.58, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

