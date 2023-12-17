First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $104.45.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

