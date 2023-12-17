First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,299 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

