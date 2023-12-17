Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up 1.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $702.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $720.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $605.68 and a 200 day moving average of $554.12.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.38.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

