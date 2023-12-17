SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 99,748 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

