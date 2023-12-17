Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $257.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $258.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

