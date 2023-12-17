10,059 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $100,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,338,000 after buying an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,890,000 after buying an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

